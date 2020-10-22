1/1
Graysen Alexander Sherman
Graysen Alexander Sherman

Laredo - Graysen Alexander Sherman - at home with his loving family slipped through this life and passed away at the tender age of five. He passed away during the early morning hours Wednesday, October 21, 2020. We are at peace knowing that our sweet Graysen is no longer in pain. He told us he was ready to go and that he would not be far from us. He will be sorrowfully missed, but we are grateful for the time that he blessed our lives. Graysen endured the battle with cancer like a champ. His final hours were spent as a family, we read him his favorite bedtime stories, talked to and sang to him through his last breath.

He is survived by his father, Christopher Andrew Sherman; mother, Anna Marie Sherman; sisters, Princess Marie Sherman, Olivia Grace Sherman and soon to be sister, Alexandra Gray Sherman; paternal grandparents, Terry & Sylvia Sherman, paternal aunt, Lacey Acuna (Sherman), maternal grandparents- Melvin & Macaria Leppla, and maternal Uncles, Melvin Leppla & Russell Bagasala.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11 am at the Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd in Corpus Christi. Interment will follow the service at the Coastal Bend State Veteran's Cemetery.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Yorktown
Funeral services provided by
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Yorktown
5921 Yorktown Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
(361) 994-6551
