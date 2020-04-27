Services
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Gregoria M. Cuellar

Gregoria M. Cuellar Obituary
Gregoria M. Cuellar

Corpus Christi - Gregoria M. Cuellar passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020 at the age of 94.

She was born in Harlingen, Texas on May 09, 1925 to the late Ascension and Josefina Martinez.

A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many, now our Guardian Angel in heaven.

Affectionately known as mommy, grandma, wela, or as she preferred Georgia; will be remembered by the beautiful smile on her face, always full of happiness. She found joy in her favorite Spanish songs, and dancing was sure to follow once the music filled her soul. A perfect day for Georgia would be at the bingo hall, playing for hours with her family and friends.

Although she is no longer with us, her love will live in our hearts forever.

She is preceded in death by her husband Luis Cuellar, Sr.; children: Luis, Jr., Lorenzo, Diana; and both of her parents.

Gregoria is survived by her children: Estefana (Narciso), Eva (Manuel +), Janie (Rey), Maria (Mingo), Rosa (Adolofo +), Leonel (Debra), Leonardo, Elizabeth; 27 grandchildren; 6 siblings; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins whom she adored.

Public Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Guardian Funeral Home with a Chapel Service to begin at 1 p.m. followed by burial in Rose Hill Memorial Park at 2:30 p.m.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
