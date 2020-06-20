Gregory Alan StelfoxCorpus Christi - Gregory Alan Stelfox, 58, died peacefully in his home on June 13, 2020. He is the son of Jeri Shirley Kolpack and James Stelfox. Born in Austin, Texas and later moved to Corpus Christi where he graduated from King High School and Del Mar College. He also attended Western State College in Gunnison, Colorado, Austin Community College and the Instituto de Technologico in Monterrey, Mexico. He graduated from Texas A&M, Kingsville in 2011 with a Bachelor of Arts degree majoring in journalism.Greg loved animals, the outdoors, ranching, photography and writing. He learned to speak Spanish at the family ranch. He studied under Dr. Robert Thornoff, who was a historian and writer in Fashion, Texas. He knew no stranger and was quick to help people in need. He created a video of Cactus Pryor's life which is now located in the LBJ library.Greg is preceded in death by his father, James Stelfox and stepfather, Arnold Kolpack. He is survived by his mother Jeri Shirley Page Kolpack, son Gage, daughter Maegan, granddaughter Peyton, best friend Patricia and his beloved dog Cisco.Arrangements are under the direction of Seaside Memorial Park and Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held on Monday, June 22.