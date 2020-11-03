Gregory "Greg" Harry Walker
Bridgeport - Gregory Harry Walker passed away on October 26, 2020 at the age of 58 in Bridgeport, Connecticut surrounded by his family. Greg was born on November 23, 1961 in the city of East Chicago, Indiana to Harry and Joyce Walker. Greg was a corpsman in the United States Navy when he met the love of his life, Patricia Walker at the CC Naval Hospital. They were married on July 30, 1988. He dedicated his life to family and helping others. He was a registered nurse at the Corpus Christi State Living Center for 25 years. Then he happily retired at the age of 51 and spent his days traveling the world with his wife. He also had a passion for music and played the drums with his friends in their band, "The Diving Junebugs". His hobbies included golfing, fishing, and hunting. He was an avid sports fan and loved his Chicago Bear (DA BEARS), Chicago CUBS and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He is preceded in death my his father, Harry. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his children Luther (Cynthia) Lindsey, Jeffrey (Erin) Lindsey, and Jennifer (Javi) Luna; his grandchildren Miya, Addison, Jordan, Makayla, Isiah, Elyce, Joshua, Louie, and Linzie; his siblings Debi (Steve) Swarm, Kevin (Toni) Walker, and Brian Walker; his mom, Joyce (Harry) Gardinier; his beloved puppy Bella and grandpups Peighton and Duke; his niece and nephews Abbey, Matthew, Chase, and Evan. Greg was a loving husband, an amazing father, and the BEST grandfather any of us could ask for. He lit up any room that he walked into and always had a smile on his face. He was known to crack jokes and could put any one at ease. He was loved by so many and will be missed greatly. Family will be receiving friends at Memory Gardens Funeral Home, Saturday, November 07, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Funeral Services will be the same day at 2:00 pm. Entombment will follow immediately after at Memory Gardens Cemetery. To offer your condolences and share fond memories please sign his guestbook at www.memorygardensfuneralhome.com
