Gregory Meza Jr.
Corpus Christi - Gregory Meza Jr.
Corpus Christi, Texas
Gregory Meza Jr. passed away June 24, 2019 at the age of 56 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Gregory was born October 22, 1962 to Gregorio and Mary Jane Meza Sr., in Aransas Pass, Texas. Greg worked as an office manager for ATC Metro Properties.
Gregory was preceded in death by his father Gregorio Meza Sr, and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Jane Meza, his brothers; Lewis (Lana) Meza, David (Lisa) Meza, Michael ( Kelly) Meza, sisters; Gloria Meza, Julia ( Terry) Meza, A very special friend and driver, Tacho Gutierrez, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. A Rosary will be held at 1:30 on June 29, 2019 followed by Mass at 2:00 pm at St Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Aransas Pass, Texas. Burial will follow at Prairie View Cemetery in Aransas Pass, Texas.
Greg, The Lord has come to visit you and said, "It is time to go with me." He also said, "Walk, and leave your wheel chair behind."
Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements entrusted to:
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc.
2003 W. Wheeler Ave.
Aransas Pass, Texas 78336
361-758-3221
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 28, 2019