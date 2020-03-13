|
Gregory Wayne "CAP" Clark
Corpus Christi - Gregory Wayne "CAP" CLARK, a longtime resident of Corpus Christi, TX died on March 10, 2020 at home after a lengthy illness at the age of 66. Greg was born in Cushing, Oklahoma to James (Pode) and Thelma Clark. Greg grew up in Yale, Oklahoma and graduated from Yale High School in 1971.
Greg worked as a Boilermaker after graduating, until settling down in Corpus Christi and making it his home in the early 1970's. He worked at Quintanna-Howell, Uni Oil refineries before retiring from Valero Refining after 35 years as a Chief Inspector. He enjoyed the many challenges he encountered and all the life-long friendships he made.
Greg started playing slow pitch softball soon after arriving in Corpus and played for over 20 years. Throughout playing and managing, Greg inherited the nickname "Cap", which friends still call him today.
He loved rooting for the Oklahoma Sooners and had a lot fun on game days sitting with friends that were Longhorn fans; It made for fun at the local sport bars in town.
He was a fun-loving, kind, and generous friend to all that new him. He helped a lot of people find jobs when they asked him for his help.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents, James and Thelma Clark and Stepdaughter, Emily.
Left to cherish his memories are his loving Wife Sue; his Brother Rodney; Stepsons, Jason and wife Celena, Mark and wife Krystal; Grandchildren, Brandon, Genesis, Lee, Cambry, Junior, Alexais, Saul, and Sophia; Great grandchild, Evalynn and Nephew Craig Ford.
Funeral services will be held in Yale, Oklahoma on March 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Fellowship Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life Party will be held at a later date in Corpus Christi with all Greg's friends invited. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Palmer Marler Funeral Home, Cushing, Oklahoma. Please visit www.PalmerMarlerFH.com to leave online condolences for the family.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to: Fellowship Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O.Box 67, Yale, Oklahoma 74085
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020