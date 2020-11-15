Guadalupe "Lupe" Alvarado



Robstown - Guadalupe "Lupe" Alvarado, 91, went to be with our Lord on November 11, 2020. He was born on September 12, 1929 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Guadalupe and Romana Rodela Alvarado. He was a resident of Robstown and had his own mechanic shop. He will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.



He is preceded in death by his son, Jose Luis Alvarado.



He is survived by his wife, Santos Alvarado; his children, Albert (Norma) Alvarado, Linda (Reyes) De La Cruz, Cynthia Alvarado, Edward Alvarado, David Alvarado and Liza Flores; his brother, Luis (Lydia) Alvarado; sister, Lita (Tom) Channell. He will also be missed by his twenty-three grandchildren, fifty-seven great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.



A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.



Arrangements Entrusted To:



Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.



800 Lincoln Ave.



Robstown, Texas 78380









