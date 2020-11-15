1/1
Guadalupe "Lupe" Alvarado
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Guadalupe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Guadalupe "Lupe" Alvarado

Robstown - Guadalupe "Lupe" Alvarado, 91, went to be with our Lord on November 11, 2020. He was born on September 12, 1929 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Guadalupe and Romana Rodela Alvarado. He was a resident of Robstown and had his own mechanic shop. He will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his son, Jose Luis Alvarado.

He is survived by his wife, Santos Alvarado; his children, Albert (Norma) Alvarado, Linda (Reyes) De La Cruz, Cynthia Alvarado, Edward Alvarado, David Alvarado and Liza Flores; his brother, Luis (Lydia) Alvarado; sister, Lita (Tom) Channell. He will also be missed by his twenty-three grandchildren, fifty-seven great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved