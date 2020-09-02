Guadalupe E. Silvas, Sr.



Corpus Christi - Guadalupe E. Silvas, Sr. peacefully joined our Lord on Saturday, August 29, 2020 and was given an Honored Veteran's Departure Service at the Frank M. Tejeda Veterans Home in Floresville, Texas with his daughters at his side. He has joined his long-time cherished loved wife of fifty-nine years, Mary Louise Silvas (preceding him on February 2, 2006) and son, Lupe Silvas, Jr. (preceding him on July 7, 2019). Popo, 93 years old, our cherished father has left a great void in our hearts for his tremendous unending unselfishness, engaging personality, compassion and committed love for his family. A father, grandfather, great- grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, he was born to Demetrio Silva and Rafael Enriquez on December 12, 1926 in Houston, Texas. He joined the Army and became a paratrooper during WWII and was stationed in occupied Japan. He was also an amature/professional boxer and fought a few good professional fights. Thereafter, he married Mary Louis and started their family.



As head of the household, he provided a warm and loving home for his children but had strong convictions for his children's education and all five children earned college degrees. His interest included social club dancing, league bowling where he received numerous trophies, socializing with cherished friends in a variety of card games. His true love of golf inspired the forming of a golf club "The Golden Rams"which held several tournaments in the Corpus Christi area and is a proud member of the "Hole-In-One Club." He was known for his BBQs on Sundays with the family, where he enjoyed sharing stories, politics, business, education and much laughter in the company of his children and grandchildren. His career included insurance and carpet sales, which led to him to know all the ends and outs of Corpus Christ streets, which amazed his children for his knowledge of directions. He was ferocious protector of rules for his family to live by in their lifes. He not only made the rules but lived by them, in being the first to rise in the mornings to get his children fed and ready for school while Mary prepared to go work. Popo will remain warmly in our hearts forever.



His son Lupe Silvas, Jr. (preceded him in death on July 7th, 2019) (Griselda Salinas-Silvas); His children surving him are Richard H. Silvas (Oralia Rios Silvas); Anna Silvas Roman (Roberto Roman ); Gena Silvas Lopez (Leo Lopez); Carmen Silvas Whitman. Followed by grandchildren Aricela Roman Divine (Michael Divine); Selina Arisa Silvas (Patrick Prine); Javier Roman; Mario Orlando Silvas; Catrina Whitman (Patrick Daughtery) and Juliana Christine Silvas. Great-grandchildren Ella and Avery Divine, Dylan and Derek Daughetry. He is also survived by his sisters Alice Wood (Chuck Wood) from Michigan and Maria (Jesse) Arizpe of Houston, brothers George Silvas and Gilbert Castillo of Michigan.



The Silvas family would like to offer our gratitude and extend our most gracious thank you to the Doctors, Nurses, CNAs and all other personal in any relted care they provided in keeping our father as most comfortable while he convalesced at the Frank M. Tejeda Veterans Homes.



Public visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Guardian funeral home Chapel "A" with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic church 3210 SPID/Kostoryz Rd. Burial with Full Military honors will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park.



(Covid-19 Safety: A maximum of 85 individuals will be allowed and will be seated 5 per row with their PPEs required)









