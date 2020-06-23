Guadalupe G. Luna
Corpus Christi - Our Beautiful Guadalupe G. Luna, 94, passed on June 21st, 2020. She was born on June 17th, 1926 to David A. Garcia and Merce V. Garcia in Kingsville, TX. Lupe, known as Granny, (abuelita) was a loving, beautiful woman, and always had a smile for anyone she met.
She is preceded in death by brothers: Meme, Jesus, Pepe and David Garcia; sisters: Josephina, Refugia and Nena and son: David Andres Luna. She leaves her cherished memories to her sons: Ernesto (Diana) Elizondo, Joe (Lisha) Luna; daughters: Velma (James) Budd, Alma (Bill) Kelly, Nena (Jay) Reynolds, & Victoria Saenz (Drake); grandchildren: Scott Elizondo, Joseph Luna, Deirdre (Jon) Goodman, Devery R. Doran, Keslea and Kollin Reynolds, Evy Elizondo, Michelle and David Luna Jr., Patrick (Clarissa) Alexander and Kevin Jude Alexander and ten great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19 services will remain private for immediate family only. Masks will be supplied for those that wish to attend. Please view a livestream of the service on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at www.seasidefuneral.com
Corpus Christi - Our Beautiful Guadalupe G. Luna, 94, passed on June 21st, 2020. She was born on June 17th, 1926 to David A. Garcia and Merce V. Garcia in Kingsville, TX. Lupe, known as Granny, (abuelita) was a loving, beautiful woman, and always had a smile for anyone she met.
She is preceded in death by brothers: Meme, Jesus, Pepe and David Garcia; sisters: Josephina, Refugia and Nena and son: David Andres Luna. She leaves her cherished memories to her sons: Ernesto (Diana) Elizondo, Joe (Lisha) Luna; daughters: Velma (James) Budd, Alma (Bill) Kelly, Nena (Jay) Reynolds, & Victoria Saenz (Drake); grandchildren: Scott Elizondo, Joseph Luna, Deirdre (Jon) Goodman, Devery R. Doran, Keslea and Kollin Reynolds, Evy Elizondo, Michelle and David Luna Jr., Patrick (Clarissa) Alexander and Kevin Jude Alexander and ten great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19 services will remain private for immediate family only. Masks will be supplied for those that wish to attend. Please view a livestream of the service on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at www.seasidefuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.