Guadalupe G. Navarro



Guadalupe G. Navarro, 73, passed away on Sunday October 4, 2020. She is survived by her three children Martin Navarro III, Lisa A. Navarro and Norman G. Navarro. Also surviving are her five grandchildren, Loren Gonzales, Jesse Gonzales Jr., Christian D. Navarro, Miranda Navarro, and Aiden G. Navarro; two great-grandchildren Catalina Gonzales and Vincent Gonzales.



A Rosary and Memorial Funeral Service will be held at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church 409 W. Krezdorn St. Seguin, Texas on Saturday October 17th at 9:30 am. Burial Services will be private for immediate family.



She was preceded in death by her parents Daniel Z. and Catalina S. Garza.









