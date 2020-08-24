1/1
Guadalupe Gaitan Padilla
Guadalupe Gaitan Padilla

Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi, Texas

A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Guadalupe Gaitan Padilla went to be with the Lord on August 21, 2020. Guadalupe was born on December 06, 1930 to Miguel and Justina Gaitan in Seguin, Texas. She was a dedicated member of St. Peter Prince of the Apostle Catholic Church and she enjoyed spending time with all of her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Miguel and Justina Gaitan; her oldest brother, Luciano Gaitan, Sr.; sisters-in-law, Paula Gaitan and Francis Gaitan; her son, Eduardo Padilla Sr.; her daughter, Adelina Padilla Novosad.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Victor Padilla; her brothers, Reymundo (Ysabel) Gaitan, Apolonio Gaitan, and Abel (Olivia) Gaitan; her son, Ismael Padilla; her daughter-in-law, Anna Padilla. She was also blessed with three grandsons, Mark Anthony (Gabriela) DeLeon, Eduardo Padilla, Jr., and Kevin Padilla; one granddaughter, Maribel Padilla; two great-grandsons, Mark Anthony DeLeon, Jr. and Adonis DeLeon as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

For Family only, a rosary will be recited at 11am on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas with the Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 1pm that same day at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Pro Union Cemetery in Orange Grove, Texas.

The Family would like to give a special thanks to all the doctors and nurses at Christus Spohn Hospital Shoreline and to the Villa Assisted Living staff for all the care they gave to Guadalupe.

Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
