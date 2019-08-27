|
Guadalupe Gonzales Garcia
Corpus Christi - Guadalupe Gonzales Garcia, also known as "G.G." and "Lupito", passed away on August 23, 2019 in Corpus Christi, TX after an unexcepted illness at his home by his father's side at the age of 69.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife Theresa M. Garcia, mother Rose G. Garcia and 5 brothers from California.
He is survived by his father Jose M. Garcia, brother and sister Zeke and Irene Zapata and many families in Corpus Christi and Donna, TX.
He was a graduate from Roy Miller High School and played in the band. He served his country Proudly for the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era War.
He was a wonderful man who helped others when they were in need. He played the trumpet in a band called The Blue Diamonds. He loved his music and was the greatest dancer of all especially Cumbias.
Gone from our sight but never form our hearts.
Public visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, at Guardian funeral home chapel with a Devine Mercy to be held at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, August 29, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic church 540 Hiawatha with burial to follow with Military Honors in Rose Hill cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 27, 2019