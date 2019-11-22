|
Guadalupe Gonzalez Garcia
Corpus Christi - Guadalupe Gonzales Garcia, 88, went to be with our Heavenly Father on November 20, 2019. She was born on December 09, 1930 in Aransas Pass, Texas to Juan and Fernanda Castillo Gonzales. She was a Catholic and was an employee at TAMUK for over 20 years. She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Jesse Escamilla, Jr., and her daughter, Sarah Cortez.
She is survived by her children, Marta (Rene) Borrego, Rosalinda "Chochi" Otero and Sandra Garcia; three sisters, Susanna Delgado, Blasa Garcia and Inocencia Olvera. She was also blessed with eleven grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1pm on Monday, November 25, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019