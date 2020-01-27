|
Guadalupe Green
Rockport - Guadalupe T. Green 87, born on April 18, 1932 passed peacefully into the arms of her lord and savior, on January 24, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her husband Carlos Green her parents Candido and Jesusa Trevino, sister Emma Trevino, brothers Pablo W. Trevino, Candido Trevino JR, and Alfredo W. Trevino.
She is survived by her brother Rumaldo (Alicia) Trevino (Rockport), sisters, Yolanda Trevino (Rockport), Mary Alice Sanchez (Katy) and Sylvia Rodriguez (Rockport) and numerous nephews and nieces.
She was a loving sister and aunt who loved spending time with her family. She was a woman of great faith and a devoted Catholic. She enjoyed being a part of the Guadalupanas of Immaculate Conception in Taft and Sacred Heart of Rockport.
A Visitation will be held from 12pm-9pm on Tuesday January 28, 2020 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Rockport with a Rosary at 7pm. Funeral mass will be at 11am at Sacred Heart Church in Rockport with burial at Llamas Memorial Park in Taft, TX.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020