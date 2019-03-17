Services
Guadalupe Luna Sr. 75, died on March 12, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents Maria Hernandez, and Pascual Luna, a daughter, Yvette Luna, a son Edward Vega and a Dog (Oscar).

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Graciela Vega Luna, 3 sons, Guadalupe (Jackie) Luna Jr., Senon (Marylou) Vega, Eli Vega, 3 daughters, Yolanda Luna, Yvonne (Mitchell) Mungia, Yvette (Tommy) Highfill, and a daughter in law Dahlia Ruiz. 26 grandchildren and 4 grand fur babies, 65 great grandchildren and 1 great- great grandchild. A brother Manuel (Elsa) Guerra, and a sister Maria Luna. Numerous nephews, nieces and cousins, and his doggie Sophie.

Guadalupe was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend and will be missed by all whom knew him and loved him, his hobby was working with painting cars and working with them.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. till 9:00 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Saxet Funeral Home Chapel with a Rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Saxet Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at a later date.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 17, 2019
