Guadalupe H. Ochoa
Corps Christi91 - On a late autumn day, December 3, 2019, as the evening sun rays settled on the horizon an angel came and rescued our mother, Guadalupe H. Ochoa, from her earthly life and led her to the light, where our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, embraced and welcomed her into his paradise.
Guadalupe was born in Kingsville, Texas on August 3, 1928 to Adelfino (Gutierrez) and Manuela (Saenz) Hinojosa. Guadalupe was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Flavio Rubio Ochoa and sons: Flavio Jr, Arnold, Homero Ochoa, and her son-in-law Art Mack, her brothers: Arnoldo Hinojosa and Abelardo Salinas, her sisters: Apolonia Hinojosa and Irma Santos Moreno and by her parents, Adelfino and Manuela Hinojosa and step-father Dario Salinas.
Keeping Guadalupe's memories are her son: Robert Ochoa (Herlinda Pena), daughters and spouses: Olivia (Dennis) McGonagill, Virginia (David Jr.) Salazar, Cynthia Mack, sister-in-law Sylvia Salinas, her grandchildren: Cari (John IV) Donovan, Shannon (Michael) Musial, David III (Ann) Salazar, Cory Cates and Alan Mack.
One of Guadalupe's joys in life was the company of her great-grandchildren: John Donovan V, Emalee and Madison Musial.
Guadalupe will also be remembered by her cousins, nieces and nephews from the Hinojosa, Saenz, Moreno, Salinas, Ochoa, Rubio and Pena families, and the multitude of friends she made in her 91 years of life.
Guadalupe's biggest fulfillment in life was her faith in God and being blessed with children that she shared with her husband, Flavio
Visitation and Rosary will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home Chapel, 8200 Old Brownsville Rd. Corpus Christi, Texas on Friday 13, 2019. Visitation starting at 5pm and rosary at 7pm
Religious Funeral Mass Services will be held at Holy Family Church, 2509 Nogales St., Corpus Christi, Texas on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019