Guadalupe Huerta Ortiz
Portland - Guadalupe Huerta Ortiz passed away peacefully on June 11, 2019 at the age of 84 in Portland, TX.
He was born on Oct 30TH 1934 in Gregory, TX and married Eluteria Solis Acosta on April 14th 1953.
He is survived by his wife, Eluteria Portland, Children Abel (Yolanda) of Portland, Sally Aguilar Corpus Christi, Patricio Ortiz of Portland, Mary Jane (Crocket) Moreno of Gregory, Betty Lopez Rockport, Guadalupe Jr of Portland, Joe of Portland, Jerry of Portland Cynthia Rivera of Gregory, Michael, Anson of Portland Esmeralda (Albert) Maldonado of Portland. He leaves 36 Grandkids, 37 Great Grandkids plus two on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Sons Rene and Matthew Ortiz; grandson Matthew Jr.; Son in laws Juan Aguilar Jr, Tim Rivera,; one brother and one sister.
Pallbearers are Abel Jr, Juan III, PJ, Rene Jr, Lupe III, Brandon, Chris, Josh, and Albert Jr
Viewing will be from 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM on June 14 at Limbaugh Funeral Home. Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 PM on June 15 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gregory. Burial to follow in Gregory Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland TX 78374. 361-643-6564 www.limbaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 14, 2019