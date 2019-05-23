Services
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 885-0076
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Prayer Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:00 AM
CDM Church
601 S. Staples
View Map
Guadalupe Jimenez Obituary
Guadalupe Jimenez

Weatherford - Guadalupe Jimenez, age 87, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 in Weatherford, Texas.

Guadalupe was born on March 20, 1932 to Rosa Fraire and Fidel Rocha. She will always be remembered for her love and devotion to her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Guadalupe is preceded in death by her husband, Enrique Jimenez.

She is survived by her children, Andres Jimenez (Vicenta), Jesus Jimenez (Theresa), Evangelina Reyes (Valentin), Rosa Jimenez, Enriqueta Lopez (Jose), San Juanita Jimenez (Pedro), Leonardo Jimenez, Veronica Jimenez, Martin Jimenez; her brother, Antonio Rocha, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a Prayer Service to be held at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.

A Funeral Service will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at CDM Church, 601 S. Staples.

Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 23, 2019
