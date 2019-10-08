Services
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 885-0076
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
5:00 PM
Rosary
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
Interment
Following Services
Rose Hill Memorial Park.
1929 - 2019
Guadalupe Lopez Obituary
Guadalupe Lopez

Corpus Christi Funeral Home - Guadalupe Lopez, age 90, passed away on October 4, 2019. She was born on April 22, 1929 to Jose and Guadalupe Quesada. She will always be remembered for her devotion to family, sharp sense of humor and faith in God. Guadalupe was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Guadalupe is preceded in death by her late husband, Ramon Lopez, son, Raymond Lopez, Jr., son, Carlos Lopez and daughter, Gracie Ortiz.

Guadalupe is survived by her daughter, Susan Lopez Campos, son, Duke Lopez, daughter, Gloria Lopez, son, Javier Lopez and son, Carlos Lopez, Jr., She is also survived by her grandchildren, Eddie Ortiz, Diana Ortiz, Alexia Lopez, J.D., Olivette Cruz, Eloy Silva, E.T. Cruz, Marie Soliz, Augustine Cruz and Bernard Ware.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home, a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Oct. 8, 2019
