Guadalupe S. AlemanCorpus Christi - Guadalupe S. Aleman (Lupe), 80, of Corpus Christi passed away on June 23, 2020. She was born in Crestonio, Texas and raised in Chapman Ranch. In her youth, she picked cotton and despite her diminutive stature, her cotton sack always weighed in at the top. Working hard and excellence were a way of life for her. "Do it right or do it over," was her motto.Lupe worked most of her adult life as a housekeeper, earning the respect, love and trust of several employers in the Corpus Christi area; many of whom became life-long friends. She also loved helping her husband with home improvement projects, sewing, and gardening.Even though Lupe was a strict disciplinarian, she was a generous caretaker with a big heart. If anyone was ever in need or in trouble, they would usually end up at her house. A devout Catholic, she always stood by her morals and values and never wavered. Her advice to her children was work hard, don't lie, and don't fight with each other. "Los hermanitos no se pelean."Lupe had a fierce love for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all her family. She will be sorely missed by everyone.She was preceded in death by her parents, Rufino Sr. and Adela Salazar; siblings, Lesbia, Eriberto and Alverico Salazar; brother-in-law, Jesus Ortega, Sr.; infant son, Daniel Jesus; and her loving husband of over 55 years, Daniel Aleman, Sr.She was survived by her five children, Thelma Lopez (Louis), Lesbia Aleman, Senona Fernandez, Matilda Jasso (Reynaldo), and Daniel Jr. (Anna); six grandchildren, Pamela Lopez Gonzalez (Thomas), Celina Lopez Leon (Robert), Nicholas Fernandez, Marco Lopez, Rey Jasso, Jr. and Manuel Jasso; nine great-grandchildren, Maggie, Maria, Tommy, Benedict and Miguel Gonzalez and Audrina, Leyla, Rocco and Ronin Leon; seven siblings, Angelita Rios (Juan), Imelda Ortega, Amelia Marroquin (Roberto), Daria Altamirano (Frank), Rufino Salazar, Jr. (Criselda), Israel Salazar (Alma) and Adan Salazar (Gracie); her honorary daughter, Terry Lopez; and numerous nieces and nephews, many of whom were her Godchildren.Visitation will be held in two sessions at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 3pm - 5pm and again from 6pm -8pm to provide a safer environment due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Eulogy and prayers will be recited both times and a rosary at 7pm. Each visitation will accommodate a maximum of 125 people. Face masks are required. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am Monday, June 29, 2020 at Our Lady of Pilar Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.