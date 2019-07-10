|
Guadalupe Silvas
Corpus Christi - With immeasurable grief, Mrs. Griselda Silvas shares that Guadalupe Silvas, her beloved husband, has taken his final earthly breath on July 7, 2019 to enter the heavenly kingdom of his Lord and Saviour.
Besides his devoted and loving wife, Guadalupe is also survived by his father, Guadalupe E. Silvas, a brother, Richard (Oralia) Silvas, sisters, Gena (Leo) Lopez, Carmen Whitman, Anna (Robert) Roman, and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom he dearly loved. He is preceded in death by his dear mother, Mary Silvas.
Guadalupe attended UT Austin and graduated from Corpus Christi State University with degrees in art and philosophy. A man of countless talents, Guadalupe embraced professions in the fields of building design, construction, real estate, teaching, and computer design before retiring in 2013.
An enthusiastic man with a wide array of interests, a love of learning, and a passion to live life to the fullest on his own terms, Guadalupe was an avid reader, artist, art lover, and web designer whose diverse pursuits took him on innumerable traveling adventures where he never met a stranger.
Guadalupe, a man whom many cherished, has left an indelible mark on everyone with whom he engaged and had the pleasure of sharing special moments. He brought warmth to everyone's hearts, joy to everyone's lives, and he will continue to live in the hearts of all who had the privilege of calling him brother, uncle, or friend.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Chapel, 5921 Yorktown Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 with a Rosary to be recited that evening at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 3513 Cimarron Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78414.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 10, 2019