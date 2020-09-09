1/1
Guadalupe Valenzuela Almaguer
1925 - 2020
Guadalupe Valenzuela Almaguer

Guadalupe Valenzuela Almaguer, passed away September 9, 2020 of natural causes at the age of 95. She was born in the city of Chihuahua, Mexico on November 21, 1925. She was a housewife and spent most of her life in Corpus Christi. Her family appreciates the assistance provided by the staff of Wooldridge Place for their care and dedication to our mother during her stay. Family prefers to have a private service at a later date. GUARDIAN FUNERAL HOME




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
