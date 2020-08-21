Our beloved matriarch and a great woman, Guadalupe Ybarra Torres, has completed ninety-seven chapters of her life story. Her journey on earth ended peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, while surrounded by her loving family.
She was born to Jesus Ybarra and Maria Sebastiana R. Ybarra in Millett, Texas. An only child of migrant workers, she attended school wherever the harvest ended.
While a single mother of three, she met a handsome Army soldier named Sam Torres. Sam was on medical furlough from heroically participating in the historic liberation of Paris, France during WWII. They married on December 24, 1946, until his death 58 years later on April 5, 2005.
Guadalupe's work history began in the fields where she worked alongside her parents. She was later employed at the HEB on Agnes during the 1940's, then San Antonio Drug Company, and finally became an Avon Representative where top sales earned her membership in the prestigious President's Club.
A devout Roman Catholic, she held membership in The Guadalupana Society of Holy Family Church serving as President for two years. At Sacred Heart Church where her children attended parochial school, she held membership in the Sacred Heart Society, the Evangelizer Group, and served as Eucharistic Minister. Her deep faith was the basis for being bestowed the distinct honor of manning the family's "Call for Prayers" hotline. "Lupita" was preceded in death by her parents, Jesus and Maria R. Ybarra; her husband of 58 years, Sam Torres; a grandson, Robert Edward Mendoza; and two infant grandchildren, Maria Angelita Cerda and Aaron Michael Torres.
Our mother's unconditional love and instilled values have served us well for "Life doesn't come with a manual, it comes with a mother." (Unknown). The proud children of Guadalupe Y. Torres are: Jesse Avitua (Alice) of Valinda, CA; Robert Avitua (Maria) of Robstown, TX; Eva Mae Mendoza; Gloria Jean Praesel (Carl); Jo Ann Torres (John); and Michael Anthony Torres (Mary Lou). The "only child" was also a proud "Grandma" of 22 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren, 48 great-great-grandchildren, and one great-great-great-grandchild. Sharing the distinguished honor of serving as pallbearers are: her son, Michael Anthony Torres; grandsons, Vince Edward Benavides and Justin Anthony Torres; great-grandsons, Nathaniel Alexander Cisneros, Juan Garza, Jr., and Steven Anthony Mendoza. Honorary pallbearer will be her first grandchild, Ralph Mendoza.
The family commends AAdi Health and Hospice for its expertise in providing kind, compassionate physical and spiritual care for our Mother. Our heartfelt gratitude and sincere appreciation to the AAdi staff of angels: Susan, Chaplain; Debbie, Social Worker; Tracy, RN; Carmen and Nora, CNA's; and Marcisa West, RN. Marcisa's loyalty and devotion to our Mother since September 2018 is noteworthy. A very special thanks to Eva's daughter, Norma Jean, for her endless tireless efforts in caring for her "Grandma" without self-aggrandizement. Lastly, to Jo Ann, "You made our momma proud!"
Mom enjoyed shopping, reading, puzzles, cop shows, visiting the Senior Center, and was a telenovela aficionada. Time and length of telephone conversations were based on the airing of her favorite telenovelas. Traveling was an enjoyment and traveling with Grandma was always an experience as she did dare speed in her 90's. She was political, generous, and thoughtfully sent cards on birthdays. All of us were her proud and joy and often stressed faith and religion as requisites for life. Her beauty and fashion regimens will always evoke memories of her outer and inner beauty. This was "Lupita", our Mother. A quote from Cardinal Mermillod states: "A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no other can take." We say "Amen!"
Thanksgiving and celebration of our matriarch's 97-year journey will begin with visitation from 5 p.m.to 9 p.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. the same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Due to COVID limitations, the Rosary will be limited to 75 people. Masks are required for those who wish to attend services. A live stream of the Rosary will be available for friends and family to view from their home, www.corpuschristifh.com
