Cantu Funeral Home
2402 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 882-1969
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Cantu Funeral Home
2402 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cantu Funeral Home
2402 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Rosary
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Cantu Funeral Home
2402 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Gudalupe Fernandez "Lupita" Huerta


Gudalupe "Lupita" Fernandez Huerta

Corpus Christi - Mrs. Guadalupe "Lupita" Fernandez Huerta passed away, June 21, 2019. She was born, April 17, 1927, in Woodsboro, Texas to Jose Jesus Fernandez and Prudencia Ybarra Fernandez. She is preceded in death by her loving parents, two brothers and three sisters.

From 1984 to 1989 she worked during the day for Robert L. Moore Center and at night cleaning Memorial Medical Offices. She was hired full time by Christus Spohn Shoreline with the Central Service Department and retired after 10 years of service.

She is survived by her sister, Amelia Fernandez Villarreal; daughters, Josefina (Joe) Espinosa of Lockhart, TX, Grace Huerta, Dora (Richard) De Leon, Olga Huerta, Amada (Jeff) Courter of Corpus Christi, TX and Amelia (Joey) Garcia of Edinburg, TX; two sons, Arturo Huerta of Corpus Christi, TX and Rogelio Huerta of Arizona; along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Cantu Funeral Home at 2:00 P.M. for the family and from 6:00 to 9:00 P.M. for friends; with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial for final resting will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Services are under the direction of Cantu Funeral Home - Corpus Christi, TX.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 23, 2019
