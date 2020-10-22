1/1
Guillermina R. Reyes
Guillermina R. Reyes

Corpus Christi - Guillermina R. Reyes, age 67 passed away on October 19, 2020. She was born on February 10, 1953 to Matias Ernesto Ramos and Maria Lucinda Ramos in Corpus Christi, Texas. She enjoyed crocheting, playing bingo, slot machines and traveling. Guillermina was retired from Del Mar College.

She will always be remembered for her laughter, love, compassion and most of all her strength. Guillermina was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Matias Ernesto & Maria Lucinda Ramos brother, Ernesto Pedro Ramos and husband, Alfredo Reyes.

She is survived by her children, Rosalinda DelaGarza, Ernest (Dora) Ramos, Teresa Anguiano, Freddie (Natalie) Reyes, Elma (Mark) Chapa, 12-grandchildren, 8-great-grandchildren, sisters, Elma (Mario) Hernandez and Laura (Santos) Monreal.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Service will be held at Corpus Christi Funeral Home on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with interment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.

Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are Ernest Ramos, Freddie Reyes, Mark Chapa, Royce Lopez, Matt Ramos, Lee Ramos, Mark C. Chapa and Emanuel Reyes.

To Our Mom

There are many things we will remember about our Mom. How soft her hands were, How her eyes sparkled, How her smile lit up her entire face. We will remember the hearty sound of her laugh, and the look in her eyes when someone disappointed her. But most of all, we will remember how we felt when she said to us, "I love you." That was the best feeling in the world, to know this special woman loved us with all her heart. Of all the memories that may dim in the coming years, that feeling is something we know we will never forget. And we just want to say, "We love you too, Mom."






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
361-885-0076
