Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
(361) 992-9411
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Pilar Catholic Church
Guillermo Serna Obituary
Guillermo Serna

Corpus Christi, TX

Guillermo Serna, age 71, passed away March 24, 2019. He was born on February 10, 1948 in Huentitan el Alto Guadalajara, Mexico to Geronimo and Ramona Rodriguez Serna.

Guillermo is survived by his wife, Yezmin Serna, sons, Jason (Michelle) Serna and Adrian Serna, daughter, Celine A. Serna, grandkids, Miranda Serna, Chloe K. Serna, Adrian G. Serna, Jr. and Liana R. Reyes and brother, Jose Serna and family.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home with a funeral procession to Our Lady of Pilar Catholic Church for a 1:00 p.m. Rosary and Funeral Mass.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 27, 2019
