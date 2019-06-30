|
|
Guillermo Zepeda
Corpus Christi - Guillermo "Willie" Zepeda entered Heaven's Gate on June 28, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born on July 26, 1943 in Corpus Christi, TX to Salvador and Maria Zepeda. He was the twin brother of Johnny Zepeda. He loved to dance, play golf and dominos. He was the number one fan of the Roy Miller High School Buccaneers! He loved them so much he painted his house and car purple and gold (The Buccaneer colors) and made the local news for his effort. He worked as a custodian at Roy Miller High School for over 20 years and was a Battlin' Buc fan through and through. A lifelong bachelor his number one love was his love the Battlin' Bucs!
He is survived by his brother, Johnny Zepeda, numerous cousins and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Salvador Zepeda, his mother Maria Pedraza Zepeda, and his brothers and one sister; Adolfo Zepeda, Salvador Zepeda Jr, Roberto Zepeda, Rey Zepeda, Manual Zepeda and Margarita Zepeda.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 with the Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Corpus Christi Funeral Home 2409 Baldwin Blvd.
He will be fondly remembered by all his friends and family. A private internment of his ashes will be held by the family on a later date.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 30, 2019