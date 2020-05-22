Services
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Guner E. Chura

Guner E. Chura Obituary
Guner E. Chura

Corpus Christi - It is with great sadness that the family of Guner Chura announce her peaceful passing at the age of 87 on Sunday afternoon, May 17, 2020.

Guner was born in Izmir, Turkey in 1933 to Mehmet and Munevver Erkmen. As a young woman, Guner spent several years in New York City working for a design house. She was a talented seamstress, designer, and artist. Upon returning to Turkey, she married and went on to have a career with NATO as the Executive Secretary for the General Staff of Landsoutheast. In 1974 Guner remarried and moved to the US with her husband and two daughters. She spent many years in Houston and had a successful career working in the oil industry there. She spent her latter years living in Turkey and Thailand before settling in Corpus Christi.

Guner will be lovingly remembered and missed by her daughters Ipek and Mine Gulenc, husband Frank Chura, and grandson Tolga Sezer.

GUARDIAN FUNERAL HOME

(361)853-0155
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 22 to May 24, 2020
