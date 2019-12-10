|
Gus Joe Geryk
Kingsville - Gus Joe Geryk, age 94, passed away on December 8, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born on September 20, 1925 in Port Lavaca, Texas to Frank and Mary Annie Geryk. He was a Drilling Operations Superintendent for Exxon until he retired in 1986.
He is proceeded in death by his parents; three brothers, Frank, Jack and Jimmy; four sisters, Mary Ellen, Frances, Annabell and Ruby; and one grandson, Shad Shaw.
He is survived by his wife, Jimmie Lousie Geryk; three children, Linda (Robert) Cadwell, JoNell (Richard) Shaw, Jimmy (Carol) Geryk; Seven grandchildren, Shane (Sharon) Shaw, Bobby (Chella) Cadwell, Christi (Eric) Nielsen, Shonna (Tracey) Simpson, Jessica (Greg) Del Bosque, Jennifer (Scott) Aldrich and Tori (Braxton) Bielski; one granddaughter in law Sarah Shaw; twenty-one great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren.
Gus grew up in Port Lavaca and met and married the love of his life there, Jimmie Louise Garbe in 1948. Together they raised 3 children. Gus was a great family man and loving husband and father. But his claim to fame was his title as "Paw". Gus loved his grandchildren. Many hours were spent with his older grandchildren hunting and fishing and sharing stories. When his younger granddaughters came along you were sure to find him at a softball field, sitting right next to the dugout, cheering on his girls.
Gus was also a faithful member of Kings Way Family Church, sitting in the same seat every service. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 5p.m -7p.m at Turcotte-Piper Mortuary. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10a.m at Kingsway Family Church. Interment will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.
Services are entrusted to Turcotte-Piper Mortuary, 205 General Cavazos Blvd. Kingsville, Texas 78363.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019