Gustave Jones McFarland
Corpus Christi - Friends and Family are saying goodbye to Gustave Jones McFarland, 1925-2019. "Gusty" was born in Tulsa, Okla. and moved to Corpus Christi at age 10. He attended College Academy, where he was captain of the football team and class president. Gus joined the military in 1943 and was with the 188th Div. 5th Army, ("The Blue Devils"), in the African-Northern Italy Campaign. Gus enjoyed his years at The University of the South in Sewanee, Tenn., as a member of Alpha Tau Omega, graduating with a B.A. in 1951. He returned to CC to work with his father as an oil and gas land broker. Gus was the President of the Cuba Plantation Company, bought by his grandfather in 1905, a family enterprise of 900 hectares in bananas. He visited the plantation at age 21, in 1946. The plantation was seized by Castro in 1959. Gus married Marjorie McNeill in 1968 and enjoyed many hobbies with her, raising parrots, Yorkshire terriers, fish and roses. Gus was an avid reader, and then enjoyed books on tape from the Texas State Library Program. He loved his many pen pals, and kept his letters and cards from friends in the states and England. Gusty's sense of humor was enjoyed by those who knew him. He was a member of the Unitarian-Universalist Church of Corpus Christi. Marjorie preceded Gus as did his brothers, Jodie and Steve McFarland, in death. Gus is survived by his niece Janet Wynell McFarland (Mike) Miller of Utah, daughter of Steve. Also, Mina Galloway McFarland, life companion to Steve. He is also survived by nieces, Shawn, Kelly, Leslie and Lisa McFarland, daughters of Jodie McFarland. He is survived also by Marjorie's nephews, Patrick (Sandy) McNeill, and Stephen (Nicole) McNeill and nieces Rosanne (Joseph) Haas and Mary (Lance) Lira.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 21, 2019