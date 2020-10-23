1/1
Gustavo Flores
Gustavo Flores

Corpus Christi - Gustavo Flores, age 87, gained his wings on Wednesday, October 21st. Gustavo was born in Alice, Texas to Donaciano and Elodia Flores.

He served in the Korean War. He enjoyed Family gatherings, Johnny Cash, John Wayne movies and the Dallas Cowboys.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Rosa Flores. His only daughter Lori Flores-Garcia. His granddaughter Nicole Flores (Mark), His sons Billy Joe Flores, Gary Gustavo Flores (Diana), Luis Antonio Flores (Esmi), Frank Jay Flores, Gregg Eric Flores, Robert Flores (Teri). His brother Israel Flores. His 3 sisters Elma Cook, Elda (Terry) Bell, Eva (Joe) Canales. Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Gustavo is preceded in death by his parents Donaciano and Elodia Flores. His brother Robert Flores and brother in law Vernon Cook.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Chapel, 5921 Yorktown Blvd with a Funeral Service to follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
09:30 AM
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Yorktown
OCT
28
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Yorktown
Funeral services provided by
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Yorktown
5921 Yorktown Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
(361) 994-6551
