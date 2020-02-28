|
GW "Dub" Hartsfield
GW "Dub" Hartsfield passed peacefully from this life on February 26, 2020. Born December 3, 1922 near Greenville, TX to William H. Hartsfield and Fannie (nee Payne).
Dub was a hardworking man of integrity no matter the job at hand. As a teen he joined the Civil Conservation Corps before enlisting in the Army at 17. After recovering from wounds in WWII he returned home to work in the oil and gas industry until he retired.
A distinguished 32nd degree Mason, Shriner, and P.W.P. of the Eastern Star, he devoted many hours to fundraising for causes near and dear to his heart.
Preceded in death by his first wife Dolores and their daughter Vicki. In 1988 he married Laverne Halsey and enjoyed 28 years of marriage before her passing in 2016. Left to cherish his memory are his children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 9-11:00 followed by a graveside service on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Memory Gardens in Corpus Christi. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospital (Transport Fund), Al Amin Temple, 2001 Suntide Rd, CC, Tx 78409.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020