Gwen L. Spurr
Corpus Christi - Gwen L. Spurr, age 95, passed away August 15, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born December 22, 1923 in Oswego, Kansas.
She was a member of Lexington Baptist Church, and was proceeded in death by her husband Ralph "Cotton" Spurr and sister Mary Jo Jeffries.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Booker of Corpus Christi, one granddaughter, Christina (John) Rojas, one grandson Jonathan McKinley, and three great-grand daughters, Kimberly and Veronica Rojas and Lilah McKinley of Corpus Christi, three great grandsons Sean, Elijah, and Noah McKinley; as well as two great-great grandchildren Andrew and Audrey Rojas as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 11AM - 1 PM on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held at 1PM, Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Seaside Chapel with Rev. Jay Farrar officiating.
To share words of comfort with the family please visit www. seasidefuneral.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 18, 2019