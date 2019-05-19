|
Gwendolyn Tillman
Fulton - Gwendolyn Louise Tillman, 79, went to be with the Lord on May 14, 2019. Gwendolyn was born on June 28, 1939 to parents Sherman and Gladys Lyle in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Gwendolyn was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She is missed and loved by all who knew her.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Walter E. Tillman; her children, Ernie (Lori) Tillman, Kathy (Richard) Sergent; her Grandchildren, Michael Sell, Marybeth Tillman and David Tillman.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her favorite charity Guiding Eyes.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 19, 2019