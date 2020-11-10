H. Durwood Beard



Portland - Mr. H. Durwood Beard, of Portland, Texas, died on November 5, 2020 at the age of 79.



Durwood was born on November 15, 1940 in Taft, Texas to Rufus "Brooks" and Stella Beard. His parents raised Durwood and his two brothers and sister in Taft during a simpler time where he learned to work with his hands and give back to the community around him.



Durwood lived life on his own terms raising his family to work hard, play fair and mind their manners. He was willing to offer a helping hand to those in need and always had a smile, a kind word or a hot meal for those he met. He loved his family and the community he was active in for 79 years, never letting age or life slow him down. He has left a lasting impression on the lives he touched, and he will be greatly missed.



At Durwood's request, no services will be held. GUARDIAN FUNERAL HOME









