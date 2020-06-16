Harold Charles Kaffie, Jr.
Harold Charles Kaffie, Jr., died June 15, 2020, at his home with family and friends after a short battle with cancer. He was 72.
Born in Corpus Christi, Texas, Charles lived life fully and is remembered for his generosity, kindness and compassion. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold Charles Kaffie, Sr., and Florence Sims Kaffie. Charles graduated from W.B. Ray High School in 1966 before earning his Bachelor of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University in 1970. He later earned a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin in 1993 and attended the London School of Economics and Political Science that same year.
As a partner in Kaffie Brothers, he managed cattle, oil and gas investments and real estate properties. From 1993 to 1996, he worked as an investment executive for UBS/Paine Webber and later served as an investment advisor for several large foundations and trusts and served as president of Kaffie, Goodman and Pitcairn, Inc. Since 2001, he served as president of Kaffie Investment Co., managing structured settlements and trusts. He also served on the Investment Advisory Committee of the Texas Permanent School Fund.
Like Charles, his cancer was big and bold. But while his cancer spread destruction, Charles lived the bulk of his life building up others. He learned to speak Spanish from the vaqueros on the family ranch, working cattle by horseback in the summers. Charles loved to ski, cook and travel, and was a licensed private pilot who flew until the last few years of his life. He supported the local arts, took photography lessons from Ansel Adams and long supported the Art Museum of South Texas. For years, he and his friends debated politics every weekday morning over coffee, and last year, he rode the rapids of the Grand Canyon on a weeklong trip. He loved rock and roll music, and his long-time ringtone was the Rolling Stones' "Gimme Shelter."
With the help of family and dear close friends, Charles got sober more than 35 years ago and remained a dedicated member of Alcoholics Anonymous, eternally grateful and knowing he would have died much younger had it not been for recovery. Charles completely loved his family, friends and community and as the most generous host, made everyone feel welcomed whether at home, at the ranch or over a meal at his favorite restaurants.
He met his wife, Elizabeth "Libby" Averyt, in 2003 at All Saints' Episcopal Church, and their love grew deeper over the next 17 years. Charles and Libby adored and respected each other and married in 2007.
They renewed their vows in a private ceremony 10 years later and enjoyed simple pleasures such as walking their dogs, going to movies and reading the morning paper. Charles was a devoted father to his three children and two step-children. He encouraged their dreams, supported their education and enjoyed nothing more than having his modern-day blended family gathered around the table for Thanksgiving and Christmas meals. Charles' community service spanned 40 years and included the Corpus Christi Symphony, Charlie's Place, Coastal Bend AIDS Foundation, Christus Spohn Health System Board, and the Corpus Christi Airport Advisory Board. Most recently he served as a volunteer for Tacos Not Bombs, helping to share a weekly Sunday meal with anyone who needed it.
Charles' death came less than four months after being diagnosed with cancer and just 10 days after entering home hospice. He spent his final days with Libby and their five children by his side, letting everyone know he was at peace with dying.
In addition to his wife, Libby, Charles is survived by two sons, Harold Charles Kaffie III (Crystal Worcester) and William Paul Kaffie, all of Corpus Christi; his daughter, Lauren Frazier Kaffie of Victoria; his stepson, Avery Allen Williams of Austin; and his stepdaughter, Grace Louise Williams of New Orleans, La.; his granddaughter, London Rae Kaffie of Corpus Christi; his brother and sister-in-law, Harris and Lynda Young Kaffie, and his nephew, Morgan Kaffie, all of Austin; his former wife and mother of his children, Paula Frazier Sealy (Brian) of Corpus Christi; and countless other friends and family.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, June 22, at Church of the Good Shepherd, 700 S. Upper Broadway, Corpus Christi, with interment in the Good Shepherd columbarium. In the interest of health, masks will be required and social distancing observed. Seating will be limited, so please do not feel obligated to attend as we all work to remain healthy. A recording of the service will be available at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Charles requested donations be sent to the charity of your choice.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.