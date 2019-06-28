|
Harold Eugene Burchfield
- - On June 14, 2019 Harold fell asleep and awoke in the arms of his Lord and Savior. He was born on December 28, 1934 in Matthews, Missouri, the thirteenth child of fifteen children, to Mary Edna and John Lee Burchfield. At an early age Harold was baptized in Ditch #2 in Matthews and remained a devoted Christian all his life.
He was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Corpus Christi for thirty-five years, singing in the worship choir and the senior choir and leading the music in his Sunday school class. He also led the music at Garden Estates and sang with the Harbor Lights Choir in many nursing homes.
He attended men's Bible study every Tuesday morning at 6:00 a.m. without fail and had Bible study at his home every Sunday evening. He loved the Lord and led many others to also.
After Harold graduated from Matthews High School he began working for Woolworths in St. Louis. He was soon promoted to manager and was a manager for Woolworths in Du Quoin, Ill., McAllister, Ok., and Galveston, Tx.
In 1968, he moved his family to Portland and began working as a supervisor for HEB in several stores in the Corpus Christi area. After he received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Texas A&M Corpus Christi, he later received his broker's license and started his own successful business, Burchfield Realty, and enjoyed selling real estate for the next thirty-four years.
Harold volunteered at the U.S.S. Lexington as a tour guide from 2001-2018. He was always proud to wear his yellow volunteer shirt and looked forward to doing tours any time he could.
Harold and his wife Mona loved to travel, visiting many countries in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean Islands, the Hawaiian Islands and Alaska. And once, Harold was in Bethlehem on Christmas Eve. They enjoyed the trips they made, but always looked forward to coming back to Texas.
Harold is preceded in death by his parents, six brothers (Wendall, Vernon Lee, Melburn, Garland, Rudy, Hart), and three sisters (Maxine, Una May, Elizabeth). Harold is survived by his wife Mona, two daughters (Donna Bailey, Sherry Rose), two sons (Rick Burchfield, Tim Burchfield), two step children (Alina Gibson, Karl Farmer), nine grandchildren (Cassie, Jeremiah, Erin, Ryan, Trenton, Paige, Austin, Taylor, Whitney), four great-grandchildren (Jonathan, Ambrose, Mirabelle, Elvis), and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on June 29, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church on Ocean Dr., Corpus Christi. The family would like to express their appreciation for the wonderful care given by the nurses at Del Cielo Hospice Care.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from June 28 to June 29, 2019