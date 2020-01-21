Services
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery i
Corpus Christ, TX
Resources
Harold Glenn Powell


1940 - 2020
Harold Glenn Powell Obituary
Beeville - Harold Glenn Powell, 79, passed on January 12, 2020 after a lenghty illness. He was born in Paducah, Kentucky on August 14, 1940 to Jasper Henry and Emmalee Frances Powell.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son: Robert; older brother: Herschel; twin brother: Harlie Lynn; and youngest brother: Willard.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Donna Farley Powell; son: Jon Wesley Powell; sister: Beatrice Irene Buchanan; brother-in-law: Fred Farley (Patti); several nieces, nephews, their families, and many friends.

Glenn proudly served his country for 10 years in the U.S. Navy. He served in Vietnam and was awarded the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal for his role in two naval actions-the Quemoy crisis and the Cuban blockade. He was a Life Member of VFW Post 9170 in Beeville, TX.

He retired from Lyondell-Bassel in 2009 .

Service will be at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christ, TX on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11:00A.M.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the VFW Post 9170 Beeville, TX 78102 or a .

GUARDIAN FUNERAL HOME - CC
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 26, 2020
