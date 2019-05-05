Resources
Blessing - Harold Howard Hockett, 58, of Blessing, TX passed January 22, 2019. He was born May 6, 1960, in Oak Harbor, WA State (Whidby Island) to the late Clive Clyde Hockett and Winnie Lucy Cockrell-Hockett.

Harold graduated from Flour Bluff High School, in Corpus Christi, TX in 1979. Then after different jobs his mother talked him into starting a career in the Military (Navy) where he spent 18 years and retired and moved to Blessing, TX.

He is preceded in death by his parents Clive Clyde, Winnie and brother Clive Coy.

He is survived by his two sisters Donna Wayne from Blessing, TX and Mary Gay from Trinidad, TX. He had two children, Christopher (wife-Donna Ross Hockett and his two children) and Jessica Hockett-Fuentes (husband-Steve and their 4 children).

Full Military Honors for Harold will be on May 6th (his birthday) 2019 on Monday at 1:00 PM at the Veterans Cemetery located at 9974 I.H.37 Access Road Exit 9 in Corpus Christi, TX.

ABE2 Harold Howard Hockett you will be missed dearly!
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 5, 2019
