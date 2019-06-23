|
Harold Kelley
Corpus Christi, TX - HAROLD KELLEY OF CORPUS CHRISTI passed away on June 19, 2019. He was 78 years old. Harold was born and bred in Corpus Christi, TX and graduated from Ray High School. He owned and operated his own business called Kelley's Plumbing. Harold's hobbies include hunting and fishing but his passion was classic cars. He loved going to car shows and owned several classic cars throughout his life. Harold was very devoted to his three boys he had a quiet nature, but a big sense of adventure. He and his boys spent a great deal of time hunting and fishing together. Harold is preceded in death by his loving wife Wanda Jean Kelley, his parents Milton and Ruby Kelley, his brother Sam Kelley, his sisters Faye Pershe and Katherine Dubois.
He is survived by his partner Peggy Harris, his sons Daniel (Patricia) Kelley, Samuel (Janna) Kelley, Tommy (Jennifer) Kelley; his sisters Margie (John) Prebul and Cora Ann (Bill) Davis; his grandchildren Andrew, Jennifer, Connor, Casey, and Kaelin Kelley. Memorial Services will be held at Cage-Mills Funeral Directors on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Condolences may be sent to: www.cage-millsfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 23, 2019