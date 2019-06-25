Harold Lee Gillespie



Corpus Christi - It is with a heavy heart to announce the passing of our father and beloved husband, Harold Lee Gillespie. Harold was born in Bartlett, Tx. on September 10, 1921 to Charles M. and Alta Mae Gillespie. He attended both Southwestern University in Georgetown, Tx. and the University of Texas at Austin. Harold later joined the Army Air Corp as an aircraft pilot during World War II. He was assigned to the Air Transport Command (ATC) in both the European and Pacific Theaters. His duties included transporting aircraft overseas, moving military equipment and evacuating wounded soldiers. Harold was the recipient of the Air Medal and Bronze Star for his service and flight hours.



After exiting the military, Harold established a career as a local farmer in the South Texas area where the family still farms to this day. He was an original organizer of the Petronila Grain Co-Op in Robstown, Tx. He served on the Board of Directors of the London Co-Op Gin and was the Board President of Gulf Compress.



Harold was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church of Corpus Christi. His love for the game of golf brought him to be a member of the Corpus Christi Country Club where he also served as a board member. He was also a patron of the Symphony Society.



Harold was a devoted Husband, Father, and Grandfather, and he was known for his kindness and generosity. A role model to his children and a man of his word, he will be remembered for his integrity, honesty, and soft heart. Harold was proud of his stewardship of the land and enjoyed his work as a producer of food and fiber.



Harold is survived by his wife Joan L. Gillespie, and their three children Rebecca Gillespie Edwards, John Gillespie, and Dane Gillespie. Harold and Joan also have 5 Grand Children, and two Great Grand Children. Our father will always be in our hearts and looked upon as a great leader in the farming community of Corpus Christi, Tx.



Services will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Corpus Christi, 900 S. Shoreline Blvd., Corpus Christi, Tx 78401. Viewing will begin at 10:00am, Funeral Services starting at 11:00am on Friday, June 28, 2019. Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 25, 2019