|
|
Harold Leroy Hees
Aransas Pass - Harold Leroy Hees, age 82, left to be with his Lord and Savior on May 21, 2020. He was born in Manor, Texas on July 13, 1937 to Ernest Jacob Hees and Dora Ida Prinz Hees.
He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, Gilbert Hees, Leonard Hees, Lawrence Hees, Donald (Babe) Hees, Melvin Hees, and Reuben Hees; and his son Harold Hees, Jr.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of nearly 61 years, Jo Ann Hees of Aransas Pass, Texas; his sister Ruth Garrison of San Antonio, Texas; his son Kevin Hees of Palm Springs, California; his daughter Ramey Hees (Sara)and his grandsons Conner and Jackson Hees of Austin, Texas.
He grew up in Harlingen, Texas and attended Harlingen High School and was All District on the Harlingen Cardinal football team. After graduating he attended Texas A&M University in Bryan, Texas where he played football under coach Paul "Bear" Bryant. When "The Bear" left A&M Harold transferred to Texas A&I University in Kingsville, Texas (A&M University-Kingsville) where he played football under Gil Steinke and was a member of the school's first National Championship football team in 1959. In 1982 he was inducted into the Javelina Hall of Fame and again in 2009 with the 1959 Championship team. He graduated with a degree in Business Administration.
In 1959 Harold married Jo Ann Davis and they lived in Kingsville where Harold finished college. He was an active member of the Kingsville Jaycees and was president in 1963 and 1965 during which time the group received Outstanding Club of the Year Award. He also held the positions of Texas A&I Booster Club President and Council President at Trinity Lutheran Church. After graduation, he worked for John Held Homes in construction. He later started a business, Hees & Hees Construction, with his brother Leonard.
Harold remained an active alumnus of Texas A&I University in Kingsville (Texas A&M University-Kingsville) and was the Javelina's biggest fan. He enjoyed attending games and participating in University activities.
He was a member of the President's Circle since its inception, a member of the Javelina Society, the Texas A&I Javelina Club Golden Javelinas in 1985 and 1986, Century Club in 2000, Champions Club in 2012 and 2013, and received the Texas A&M University-Kingsville Distinguished Alumnus Award 2016. In 2020 he and Jo Ann were awarded membership into the Legacy Society.
In 2015 he was honored with induction into the Rio Grande Valley Sports Hall of Fame.
In 1970 Harold and Jo Ann moved to Corpus Christi, Texas where he worked in real estate and built a mobile home business with long time friend Weldon Robinson. In 1973 the family moved to Houston, Texas after hurricane Celia destroyed the mobile home business.
During their time in Houston, Harold worked for Southwest Petroleum where he learned the petroleum business under its owner Milton Jones.
In 1976 Harold and his family returned to Corpus Christi where he built several businesses: Tideport Petroleum Inc., Cargo, Inc., RKH Investments, CPH Investments, and Environmental Evolution Energy Services LLC. Harold was also an investor in Charro Operating, LLC with his cousin Aaron Hees.
Harold loved the water and in 2000 he and Jo Ann built their dream home in Aransas Pass, Texas. Harold was a past member of the Neighborhood Association Board for Pelican Cove and the Aransas Pass Electrical Board and the steering committee for the building of the civic center. He was a devoted and active member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Rockport, Texas and served as Council President and construction manager for the new church building.
When Harold was not working, he loved spending time gardening, hunting, fishing, watching football and entertaining family and friends. He enjoyed participating in activities at the Aransas Pass Yacht Club where he and Jo Ann were founding members.
A Celebration of Life will be held when gathering is permitted. Anyone wishing to remember Harold in a special way may make a donation in his memory to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, PO Box 301, Rockport, Texas 78381 or to the Athletics Memorial Scholarship Fund by mail to Texas A&M University-Kingsville Foundation, PO Box 2202, Kingsville, Texas 78363. Friends who prefer to donate online may do so at www.javelinagiving.org/give-online, and adding "in honor of Harold Hees" in Comments.
"The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well."
-Ralph Waldo Emerson
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 26 to May 28, 2020