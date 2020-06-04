Harriet Dunn Null
Corpus Christi - Harriet Dunn Null was born in Randlett, Oklahoma on January 1, 1932 to Clint and Daisy Dunn. She passed away on May 27, 2020 at her home in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Harriet was preceded in death by her husband, William Marcus Null, Jr., her daughter, Elizabeth Null Rogers, her son, William Marcus Null, III, her parents, and five siblings. She leaves behind her loving daughter, Margaret Null Pletcher, and son-in-law, Tony, step-daughter, Barbara Horn and husband Chuck of Newport Beach, California, and precious grandchildren: Drew Rogers and wife, Marquel, Lizzie Braselton and Hunter Braselton as well as dearly loved nieces and nephews, of whom, Terri, Tom, Traci and Nettie were especially supportive to her.
Harriet was an accomplished golfer winning many city, state, national and international tournaments. She and her husband, Bill, traveled and golfed extensively. After the joy brought by her family and friends, perhaps her greatest joy came from her garden that was in magnificent bloom on the day she was reunited with those that had preceded her and the Lord that she worshipped.
Harriet Null was a long-time resident of Corpus Christi, Texas, and a faithful member of First Christian Church where life-long friends and companions nourished her soul and enriched her life at church services and the Allred Sunday School class. Her many dear friends will miss her.
Harriet was blessed with the kindest caregivers: Delma Escobar, Alma Morgan and Norma Clark whose love and devotion gave her encouragement, support and comfort throughout her last illness. As part of her extended family, they each were with her as she was lifted up to her Lord. Her family also acknowledge the special care and concern provided to her by Dr. John Paul Schulze and Dr. John Edward Schulze and their medical staff. Their healing and friendship for over fifty years have been extraordinary.
Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, Harriet requested that her ever supportive Rev. Rusty Wright perform her private burial with her immediate family in attendance which was held on June 6, 2020 at Seaside Memorial Park-Corpus Christi. She knows that her First Christian Family and many friends will understand that she will always be with them. A memorial celebration will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, it would be a wonderful memorial to Harriet if you would consider donating to her church home at First Christian Church, located at 3401 Santa Fe St, Corpus Christi, Texas 78411. Your kind contribution may be mailed to this address. If you prefer, there is an online alternative to contribute to First Christian Church at fcc-cc.org.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.