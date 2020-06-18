Harris Howard Hammond
Portland - Rev. Harris Howard Hammond, age 87, went to his heavenly reward, June 17, 2020. He was born to Henery Joseph and Vera Lorette (Bulman) Hammond on October, 16, 1932 in Tacoma Washington. He was raised in Plains, Montana. He graduated from Thompson Falls, Montana high school. He enlisted in the US Navy from 1952-1956. Harris worked for the United States Postal Service in Napa California and then in Havre, Montana. He worked between times for the US Geological Survey in Rolla, Missouri. After retirement from the post office in Havre, Montana in 1995, he moved to Portland , Tx and worked as a security officer for Carroll High School in Corpus Christi, TX. In 2005 he and his wife moved to Odem, TX. Harris pastored the Havre United Pentecostal Church in Havre, Montana from 1968 to 1994.
Harris is preceded in death by his parents, Henery Hammomd and Vera Hammond Martin, His brother Daniel Hammond, and his sister Nancy(Roy) Evans. Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 64 years, Joan LaBoube Hammond of Odem, Tx, daughter Carol (Craig) Stallard of Portland, Tx, daughter Mary (Bill) Jordan of Spokane, WA, Son Joel(Melony) Hammond of Kingsville, Tx, brother in law, John(Twila) LaBoube of Spokane, WA and brother in law, Paul(Naomi) LaBoube of Broken Bow, Ok. He is survived by 7 grandchildren, Dr. Joanna (Eric) Linsteadt Jolene Stallard, Janell Stallard, Michael (Chelsea) Moore, Joel(Crystal) Moore, Jared(Araceli) Hammond, Jathan (Datha) Hammond. He is also survived by 4 great grandchildren, Samuel and Ezekiel Linsteadt and Marshall and Clara Moore. A numerous amount of nieces and nephews are left to cherish his memories.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Del Cielo hospice for their compassionate care.
Visitation will be held from 6 pm to 8 pm, Friday, June 19 at Limbaugh Funeral Home in Portland, Tx. Due to the spike in Covid -19 a Going Home Service will be held for ministers, wives, and family only at 2:00 pm Saturday, June 20, at Calvary Lighthouse Church in Portland, Tx. Masks will be required to attend. The service will be live streamed for loved ones and friends on the church's Facebook page. A private family graveside service will be held at the Veteran's Cemetery on Monday June 21, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial can be made in Harris Hammond's name to Faithpoint Church in Kingsville, Tx
Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland TX 78374. 361-643-6564. www.limbaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.