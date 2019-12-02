|
|
Harry Baldwin Fessler, Jr.
Harry Baldwin Fessler, Jr. (Hal), 90, died on November 21, 2019. Hal was born in 1929 in Okmulgee, Oklahoma to parents, Harry Baldwin Fessler, Sr. and Anna Bowman Fessler. He spent most of his school-age years in Shreveport, Louisiana where he played basketball and baseball for his alma mater, Byrd High School and earned his Eagle Scout. He graduated from Louisiana Tech in 1950 with a BS in chemical engineering and embarked upon a 35 year career in the oil and gas industry, spending many years with Amerada Hess as refinery manager in both Corpus Christi and Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Hal married Phyllis Nelson Tutt of Taft, Texas in 1956. The couple raised two daughters and several canines.
Hal's passions outside of work and family included traveling, history, creating mosaics, teaching adult Sunday School, and cheering for the Cowboys and Spurs. He shared his retirement years with his second wife, JoAnn Jordan Roberts Fessler.
Hal is survived by JoAnn, his wife of 35 years; 5 daughters from the blended family: Carolyn (Jeff) Schweizer of Midland, Connie (Steve) Taylor of Keller, Christie (Mason) Standley of New Braunfels, Alison (Jay) Burroff of El Dorado, Arkansas and Meredith (Tom) Holodak of North Augusta, SC; a sister, Barbara (John) Eaton of Austin; 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Phyllis and a sister, Jackie McCain.
Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at New Braunfels Presbyterian Church, 373 Howards Street, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. Graveside Services will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 9:45 AM.
Memorial gifts may be given to Alzheimer's Foundation of America in memory of Hal Fessler either online at alzfdn.org/support-us/donate or by mail at 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Please sign the guestbook at
www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019