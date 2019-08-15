Services
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Harry J. Morgan Jr.


1953 - 2019
Harry J. Morgan Jr. Obituary
Harry J. Morgan, Jr.

Corpus Christi - It is with great sadness the family of (Jay) announce his peaceful passing at the age of 66 on Sunday, August 11, 2019.

Jay was born in Newport News, Virginia, on July 14, 1953 to Harry Julius and Arlene Dorothy Morgan. Jay and his family moved to Corpus Christi, Texas in 1971. In Jay's early years, he worked as an auto mechanic. He enjoyed spending time going fishing and shrimping, and made that his livelihood. Jay will be remembered for his contagious sense of humor.

Jay was a loving and caring father. He will be remembered dearly by his children, Joseph Morgan and Marisa Morgan of Arkansas and Mariah Morgan of Corpus Christi, Texas and his grandchildren. Jay is preceded in death by his father, Harry J. Morgan, Sr. and his brother, John H. Morgan.

Services will be private. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to: Guardian Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 15, 2019
