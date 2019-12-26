|
|
Harry Joseph Peterson
Corpus Christi - Harry Joseph Peterson of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away at 9:14 p.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019 in West Plains, Missouri at 90 years old.
He was born in St. Louis, Missouri, and was the only child of Howard Peterson and Alice Newell. Mr. Peterson is respectfully remembered as Colonel Harry J. Peterson, a retired, decorated war veteran, having served in the United States Air Force as an accomplished fighter pilot for 27 years. He proudly flew and served his country during both the Korean and Vietnam wars. His love of flying began as a child, dictated his life's career, and continued throughout his retirement. With his own hands, he built his own aircraft -- he was a talented and intelligent craftsman. Flying was a serious passion, matched only by his love of sailing. He also built several sailboats, including one large enough to sail the world. These powerful loves express his inner expansiveness and freedom that he had difficulty conveying through words. He loved words, but the written ones spoke to him the most. He was an avid reader, especially the Bible. He was committed to providing for his family and having a strong relationship with God. Col. Peterson was a devoted practitioner of the Christian Science faith, and he found daily comfort and solace in its teachings. He read the Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures by Mary Baker Eddy and the Bible every day. He was married to one woman for life, Maurine Richardson, who passed before him on February 8, 2016. They married on January 25, 1953, and raised four children together: Dwight Peterson (deceased), Robert Peterson (deceased), Carole Peterson and Susan Peterson who survive him, and will dearly miss him. He taught by example -- how to work hard, be committed to what you want, and keep your faith and convictions. He earned two master's degrees from the University of Corpus Christi, now Texas A&M-Corpus Christi -- one in business and one in computer science. He stayed very active and enjoyed playing racquetball until his late eighties.
He is survived by his two daughters, Carole Moody and her husband, John, and Susan Gooris Masten; two daughters-in-law, Nancy Peterson and Jo An Peterson; eleven grandchildren, Christopher Gooris, Micah Peterson, Kristi Peterson, Dylan Wilson, Sandra Garcia Bueno, Jover De Los Reyes, Justine De Los Reyes, Sarah Post, Kasey Covington, Josh Hoppes, and Nathaniel Hoppes; and seven greatgrandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019