Harry Phillip OggCorpus Christi - Pearl Harbor Survivor, Harry Phillip Ogg1922-2020Harry P. Ogg passed from this earth on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He resided at Senior Care Nursing home, where he was everyone's best friend. Harry was born in Raymondville Texas on August 14, 1922. He moved to Corpus Christi when he was 8 years old, and attended grade school through high school here.Harry enlisted in the Navy in June of 1941 and after boot camp, was assigned to the USS Neosho AO 23 which was in the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. After years of service he returned home on August 14, 1945 on his birthday. During his time in the Navy he earned 5 battle stars and he thanks the good lord he survived.He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Fleet Reserve, Pearl Harbor Association and the Knights of Columbus 4th degree.Harry is survived by his nephews and a very dear friend, Joan Summers.Services will be Monday, June 1, 2020 at St. Theresa Catholic Church. Rosary will begin at 9:00 am with a Funeral Mass to follow at 9:30am. Burial will follow at 11am at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.