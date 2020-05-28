Harry Phillip Ogg
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry Phillip Ogg

Corpus Christi - Pearl Harbor Survivor, Harry Phillip Ogg

1922-2020

Harry P. Ogg passed from this earth on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He resided at Senior Care Nursing home, where he was everyone's best friend. Harry was born in Raymondville Texas on August 14, 1922. He moved to Corpus Christi when he was 8 years old, and attended grade school through high school here.

Harry enlisted in the Navy in June of 1941 and after boot camp, was assigned to the USS Neosho AO 23 which was in the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. After years of service he returned home on August 14, 1945 on his birthday. During his time in the Navy he earned 5 battle stars and he thanks the good lord he survived.

He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Fleet Reserve, Pearl Harbor Association and the Knights of Columbus 4th degree.

Harry is survived by his nephews and a very dear friend, Joan Summers.

Services will be Monday, June 1, 2020 at St. Theresa Catholic Church. Rosary will begin at 9:00 am with a Funeral Mass to follow at 9:30am. Burial will follow at 11am at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved