Harvey Aaron Smith Jr.
Kingsville - LTC (Ret) Harvey Aaron Smith Jr., 87, of Kingsville, Texas, passed away February 22, 2020 in Kingsville, Texas. Harvey was born in Emmet, Arkansas to Harvey Aaron Smith Sr. and Annie O. Willett Smith on May 4, 1932.
After graduating Little Rock High School in Arkansas, Harvey joined the U.S. Navy for a brief time. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army where he started as an enlisted man and attended Officer Candidate School. He advanced and achieved the rank of Lt. Colonel. During his 26-year career in the U.S. Army, Harvey had many accomplishments. He served as Reconnaissance Sargent in the 14th Armored Cavalry on east-west zone border in Germany during the Cold War Era, attended finance and accounting school at Ft. Benjamin Harrison, Indiana, served as student and instructor at US Army Field Artillery School at Ft Sill, Oklahoma, assisted in activation and deployment to Germany of the 4th Missile Battalion 28th Artillery, attended Field Artillery Career Officers Course at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma and Ft. Bliss, Texas, served as Battery Commander 2nd Battalion 14th Artillery 2nd Armored Division at Ft. Hood, Texas, was deployed to Vietnam after training at Special Warfare School at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina where he served as Staff Officer J1 Military Assistance Command, Vietnam Head Quarters. He was the Commanding Officer at the R & R Center Ft. DeRussy, Hawaii, and followed as Personal Plans Officer U.S. Army in Hawaii, attended Commander & General Staff College at Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas, and was assigned to The R.O.T.C. Department at Texas A&I University in Kingsville, Texas where he directed the departments recruiting effort which resulted in an increase of 43 percent in new military science students. Harvey retired on July 31, 1975 from the U.S. Army and continued to work for the University as Associate Vice President of Finance and Administration. After Harvey retired for the second time, he enjoyed raising and training miniature horses. Harvey was a Deacon at First Baptist Church in Kingsville, Texas and a member of Gideons International. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be truly missed by all who loved and knew him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Virgina Cecil Smith, one son, David Lee Smith, one daughter, Cynthia Linn Wilkerson, one brother, Max C. Smith, and one sister Velmar Jean Smith.
Harvey is survived by his wife of 10 years, Vonda Nokes Smith of Kingsville TX, one son, Aaron Jay Smith of Kingsville, TX, one daughter, Gloria Jean (Jim) Merikan of Miles City, MT, one step-son, Donald Reagan (Laine) Meyers of Corpus Christi, TX, one step-daughter Tamera Meyers of Kingsville, TX, his son-in-law Mark Wilkerson of Bishop, TX, two brothers, David (Joan) Rodney Smith of Las Cruces, NM and Hubert (Angela) R. Smith of Chocowinity, NC, three sisters, Lorene Brown of Pearland, TX, Glenda A. Russell of Peoria, AZ, and Debra K. Browning of Paulsden, AZ, 7 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and a host of friends.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 4p.m. to 6 p.m. at Turcotte-Piper Mortuary Kingsville, Texas. Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Kingsville, Texas. Graveside Services will follow at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.
In lieu of flowers the family would like to ask that donations be made to the LTC (Ret.) Harvey A. Smith Memorial R.O.T.C. Scholarship at Texas A&M University Kingsville, or In Loving Memory of LTC (Ret.)Harvey Smith at Kleberg County Nursing & Rehab for any staff who would like to continue their education.
Arrangements entrusted to Turcotte-Piper Mortuary 205 General Cavazos Blvd. Kingsville, Texas 78363.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020