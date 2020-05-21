|
|
Harvey McCoy
San Antonio - Harvey McCoy of San Antonio, formerly of Bishop, Texas, departed this life on March 7, 2020 at the age of 94 years and one month in San Antonio, Texas. He was born and raised in Bishop, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer & Zula McCoy, brothers, Elmer McCoy, Jr. and J.W. McCoy, grandchildren, Mason McCoy and Matthew McCoy and daughter-in-law, Dawn McCoy. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Elaine McCoy, daughter, Sandra (Stephen) Ramsower, son, James McCoy and daughter, Karen (Keith) Pyron. He is also survived by grandchildren, Jason Ramsower, Rachel Ramsower, Morgan McCoy, McKenna McCoy, Taylor Pyron and Justin Pyron.
Harvey was a life-long member of the First United Methodist church in Bishop. He was a member of the Bishop Masonic Lodge where he served as Worship Master in 1961. He was also a 33 degree Scottish Rite Mason.
Harvey loved airplanes and flight. His greatest disappointment was not being able to join the Air Force due to color blindness. He did however become a private pilot later. He was a member of the Confederate Air Force and loved helping with the air shows they participated in.
While attending Texas Military Institute (TMI) in San Antonio, he joined the Marines. Harvey served in the South Pacific, Guam and Iwo Jima during World War II. Harvey was witness to the historical "raising of the flag" in Iwo Jima. Upon returning from his service, he attended Texas A&I in Kingsville, Texas and graduated in 1950. Along the way he acquired his private pilot's license and flew many different small aircraft as a hobby throughout his life. He was an out-door's-man who loved farming, hunting and fishing and traveling with his family.
A graveside service for Harvey will be held on May 23, 2020 at Restland Memory Park at 2:00 p.m. in Bishop, Texas.
All memorials can be made to the or a .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 21 to May 23, 2020